International students to be allowed in from Jan 1

PETALING JAYA: International students, except from the United Kingdom, who are studying in private educational centres in Malaysia will be allowed to enter the country from Jan 1.

Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today that the admission of these students will be managed by the Education Malaysia Global Services and they are subjected to the guidelines and procedures set by the Immigration Department , the National Security Council (MKN) and the National Disaster Management Agency.

He said it is only applicable to foreign students enrolling at the language centres, skills centres, training centres, tuition centres as well as the mind development centres which have been registered under the Ministry of Education.

He said after receiving their visas from the Immigration Department, these students must undergo the Covid-19 screening test three days before their arrival here in the country.

Ismail Sabri also said they will need to get tested again and it is mandatory to serve the quarantine period at the designated centres.

“ The students will have to bear all of the costs for Covid-19 screening tests and quarantine here,“ he said.