International travellers to Sabah must complete quarantine

KOTA KINABALU: Travellers arriving from countries that are subject to temporary travel restrictions and Covid-19 high-risk countries will not be allowed to enter Sabah until they completed their seven to 14-day quarantine period, effective today.

State Local Government and Housing Minister, Datuk Masidi Manjun(pix), said travellers arriving from countries that are subject to temporary travel restrictions had to undergo quarantine for 14 days while those from countries other than those listed had to undergo seven days quarantine for fully vaccinated individuals, and 10 days for not fully vaccinated individuals.

“They also need to take a Covid-19 RT-PCR test two days prior to departure from the country, and a similar test upon arrival. They are not allowed to quarantine at home.

“Apart from that, an RT-PCR test should also be done on the fifth day for seven-day quarantine and the eighth day for 10-day quarantine, (with) risk assessment on the last day, and extension of quarantine if necessary,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said that travellers also need to fill in a health declaration form (eHDF) on the website https://sm.jknsabah.gov.my/HDF/hdf.php before leaving for Sabah, and comply with the Immigration Department’s entry guidelines.

Meanwhile, Masidi said that Sabah recorded 125 new Covid-19 cases today, with a cumulative total of 239,715 cases and two deaths reported.-Bernama