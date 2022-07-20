Interpol alerted as couple go missing after allegedly failing to deliver RM102mln of luxury goods

A 40-YEAR-OLD Malaysian arrested for allegedly aiding the couple in leaving Singapore, The Straits Times reports.

At least 180 reports have been lodged since June against a couple who allegedly failed to deliver luxury goods to customers, said the police on Tuesday.

In response to ST’s queries, a Singapore police spokesman said the reports were made against two companies, Tradenation and Tradeluxury.

He added:”The complainants alleged that they made advance payments for luxury watches or luxury bags to the companies, which failed to deliver them.”

The police arrested a 26-year-old Singaporean man on June 27 for his suspected involvement in cheating offences.

His passport was impounded and he was released on bail the next day, pending the completion of investigations, said the police.

His wife, 27, was also assisting the police with investigations and surrendered her passport to the police on June 30.

The couple subsequently became uncontactable.