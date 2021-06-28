Interstate, interdistrict travel still restricted in PPN phase two

KUALA LUMPUR: Interstate and interdistrict travel will still not be allowed in Phase Two of Movement Control under the National Recovery Plan (PPN), except for school teachers and exam-year students, said Senior Minister (Security cluster), Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob(pix).

“Interstate travel for long-distance couples is allowed for special and emergency cases only, subject to approval from the Royal Malaysia Police,” he said in a statement on the PPN Phase Two’s standard operating procedures (SOPs) yesterday.

He said in Phase Two, the operations of several economic activities in the manufacturing sector and distributive trade sector will be allowed, with the manufacturing sector involving automotive (vehicles and components), ceramics, furniture factories for export purposes, rubber, steel, and metal as well as cement.

“The distributive trade sector involves book and stationery shops, computer and telecommunications, electric products, car washes and hairdressers (basic haircuts only),” he said, adding that both sectors would be allowed to operate from 8 am till 8 pm.

He said restaurants, eateries, food stalls, food trucks, roadside hawkers, food courts, and food kiosks can still operate from 6 am till 10 pm.

“In Phase Two, farmers’ markets and morning markets are allowed to operate from 7 am till 11 am and limited to six commodities, namely vegetables, fruits, groceries, processed chicken, seafood, and meat. Weekend markets and night markets are still not allowed to open,” he said.

He added that all individual and non-physical contact sports and recreational activities are allowed during the PPN Phase Two.

Explaining the SOPs for Phase Three, Ismail Sabri said that all economic activities are allowed to operate except high-risk activities and those listed in the negative list, such as spas, beauty and health (pedicure and manicure) centres, pubs and nightclubs.

He said interdistrict travel is allowed throughout Phase Three but interstate travel will still be banned.

Dining in at restaurants will be allowed but limited to two people per table with physical distancing, and for public transport like taxis and e-hailing services, as well as private vehicles, the capacity is increased to three people, including the driver.

“Night markets, farmers’ markets, and weekend markets will be allowed to operate in compliance with current SOPs. Beauty salons are also allowed to operate during Phase Three, subject to strict compliance with the SOPs set,” he said.

He said that the reopening of the education sector, including schools, private and public institutions of higher education, skills training institutes and other educational institutions under the Education Ministry, Housing and Local Government Ministry, Rural Development Ministry, and other agencies, subject to the Education Ministry’s calendar, and the Higher Education Ministry as well as the Health Ministry’s current risk assessment.

“Social activities will not be allowed during Phase Three. Exemption to receive guests or visitors at home, however, is allowed but limited to 10 people at any one time.

“Tourism activities will be allowed only for tourism within the state. Reopening of tourist attractions will still be subject to the current risk assessments and strict SOPs. The creative industry will also be allowed to operate during Phase Three, for instance, live events without an audience,” he said.

Phase Four, Ismail Sabri explained, would be implemented when the number of Covid-19 cases was low, the public health system was at a safe level and the vaccination programme had achieved herd immunity.

“The last phase will enable us to return the norms of daily life where nearly all sectors are fully reopened, subject to the existing SOPs set,” he added.