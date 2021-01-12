Interstate travel allowed for certain cases with police consent - Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: Interstate travel will be allowed for certain cases with the permission of the police after the Movement Control Order (MCO) comes into force at midnight tonight, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

He said the relaxation of cross-border travel could be granted for those who were stranded in their hometowns or had already purchased air and express bus tickets in advance.

“They are allowed to proceed with their journey. This relaxation is only for those with specific reasons, such as visiting sick family members in hospital. Such cases are allowed, so don’t worry if you are stranded in kampung,” he told a press conference here today.

In this connection, Ismail Sabri urged those who wish to return from their hometowns to make their way back by Friday.

“This is so that they would not be turned back at roadblocks and have to stay in their kampung for two weeks,” he said.

The MCO will be enforced in Penang, Selangor, Federal Territories (Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan), Melaka, Johor and Sabah from tomorrow until Jan 26.

The Conditional MCO (CMCO) will be implemented in Pahang, Perak, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan, while the Recovery MCO (RMCO) will be enforced in Perlis and Sarawak for the same period.

Asked on humanitarian missions to flooded areas, he said such trips could be conducted with the consent of the police.

For married couples staying in different states, he said the interstate travel restriction applies to them as well.

He also advised politicians and VVIPs to hold their meetings online as they too have to abide by the standard operating procedures, MCO, CMCO and RMCO. — Bernama