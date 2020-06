PUTRAJAYA: Interstate travel will be allowed beginning this Wednesday, with the exception of areas declared under enhanced movement control order (EMCO), Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said.

In announcing the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) to replace the Conditional MCO, which will end on Tuesday, Muhyiddin said this will be among the restrictions to be lifted while the country goes through the Covid-19 recovery phase.

“As such, those who wish to visit their parents who are in other states, may soon do so. But please be advised to observe good personal hygiene, wear face masks at all times when in public places and stay away from crowded places when you are back in your hometowns.

“Remember, if your parents are senior citizens, they are the most vulnerable to infection. Though it is good to be able to visit them, it is our responsibility to protect them from infection,” he said in a special televised broadcast today.

The Prime Minister added that among activities allowed under the RMCO are sales and promotional activities outside business premises, museum visits, indoor busking, recreational fishing activities including those conducted at commercial fishing ponds.

He said once the RMCO is enforced, self-service laundromat, filming activities, meetings and workshops would be allowed to resume, on condition the protocols on health and distancing guidelines are adhered to strictly.

As for sports and recreational activities, Muhyiddin said these would be allowed as long as there are no physical contacts, as in bowling, badminton, archery, shooting, as well as outdoor group activities such as cycling and motorcycle convoys.

“However sports tournaments and games where supporters and spectators will be gathered at the stadium and swimming pools, as well as contact sports such as rugby, wrestling, boxing, football, basketball and hockey are still prohibited,” he said.

He said though interstate travel restrictions have been lifted to allow domestic tourism activities to resume, those wishing to travel abroad will still have to wait a little longer, as the country’s borders are still closed for the time being.

“As for parents who have been wondering when schools will reopen, I wish to inform that schools will reopen in stages during the RMCO, after obtaining the necessary recommendations from the Health Ministry.

“The Education Ministry will make an announcement giving a detailed account on the reopening soon,” he said. -Bernama