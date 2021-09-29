Interstate travel only allowed for Langkawi tourism bubble: MOTAC

PUTRAJAYA: Interstate travel for tourism activities is only permitted for the Langkawi Tourism Bubble programme with compliance of the stipulated standard operating procedure (SOP) on Covid-19, said the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC).

Referring to the government's announcement on domestic tourism, MOTAC said domestic travellers are currently allowed to carry out intra-state tourism activities for states that are in Phase 2 and above of the National Recovery Plan (PPN).

“Permission for tourism activities is subject to the SOP that has been gazetted by the MKN (National Security Council),” it said in a statement today.

MOTAC said this in reference to the decision of the Special Committee on Pandemic Management, which was chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Sept 22, regarding the opening of the economic and non-economic sectors.

The prime minister also said that the government would allow the opening of tourism centres, islands and areas as well as cross state travel provided the country’s adult population vaccination rate reached 90 per cent based on data and analysis conducted by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

“The government will make an official announcement once it has a suitable date,” said MOTAC.

Based on the records of the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV), a total of 85.1 per cent of the adult population has been fully vaccinated as of Sep 28.-Bernama