KUALA LUMPUR: Police have opened an investigation paper against an ‘instafamous’ couple for allegedly giving false information in obtaining permission for interstate travel.

Wangsa Maju district police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah in a statement today, said a thorough investigation had been conducted as there were doubts over the statements given by the husband and wife who were called to testify, last Saturday.

“Preliminary investigations found that the couple had provided false statements regarding the reasons given for interstate travel, as they were found to have booked a hotel room online in December last year to celebrate their wedding anniversary on Mar 17,” he said.

Ashari said the case was being investigated under Section 22 (d) of the Prevention and Control of the Infectious Disease Act 1988 (Act 342) and if found guilty, the couple could be fined up to RM10,000.

He also reminded the public to not abuse the interstate travel permissions granted for work or business purposes or emergencies by carrying out private activities.

Yesterday, police recorded the statement of the couple in their 20s, who allegedly embarked on interstate travel for a honeymoon trip at a resort in Johor Bahru.

The duo had their statement recorded after their pictures went viral on social media on Friday, which raised questions over the approval of such a trip. — Bernama