Interstate travel: Terengganu people advised to continue following SOP

KUALA TERENGGANU: The people of Terengganu are advised to refrain from being complacent and continue to abide by the standard operating procedures (SOP) set once the state borders start to reopen.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said it was not a ticket for the people to feel comfortable and take lightly the risk of Covid-19 infection.

“But like it or not, that is the situation we have to face not only in Terengganu but also in other states.

“We need to prepare mentally and physically because we will live in the endemic environment which will definitely be very challenging,“ he said after launching the state-level National Sports Day (HSN) 2021 at Wisma Darul Iman here today.

Ahmad Samsuri added that the vaccination rate for Terengganu adult population is currently around 85 per cent and is expected to reach 100 per cent soon.

Meanwhile, in Kelantan, Kelantanese living outside the state were advised to undergo the Covid-19 screening test, complete their vaccination and ensure that they were free from any symptoms before returning to their hometowns once interstate travel was allowed.

Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob said he understood that many of them longed to return to Kelantan after not being able to do so for a long time, but their parents and family members’ health was more important.

“They can do the screening using the saliva test kit and make sure they don’t have symptoms. If they have symptoms, don’t come back yet,“ he said after launching the state-level HSN at the Kelantan Youth and Sports Complex in Kota Bharu here.

In JOHOR, Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the state was ready to welcome the return of domestic visitors anytime soon.

“When interstate travel is allowed after reaching the 90 per cent vaccination rate, all vaccination centres will be opened for walk-in vaccination.

“We will also increase SOP compliance and safety by providing face masks and disinfectant fluids at public areas in the state,“ he told reporters after launching state-level HSN here.-Bernama