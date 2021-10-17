Interstate travel: Tourists relieved, happy to visit Penang

GEORGE TOWN: Tourism hotspots in Penang are becoming livelier barely a week after interstate travel restrictions were lifted.

Supervisor Huda Nabilah, 22 and her husband Mohd Iqmal Ibrahim, 27, visited Penang today after being stuck in Kuala Lumpur for more than a year due to the interstate travel ban.

Although it was only a day trip, she was relieved and excited to be able to travel again.

“I’m also really happy with Penang’s implementation of proper safety measures to ensure tourists like us are reminded about health measures taken against Covid-19,“ she told Bernama today.

Meanwhile, clerk Razidah Abdul Raoh, 35, who was busy snapping photographs in Armenian Street with a friend before getting ready to head back home to Selangor, said they had a pleasant four-day stay in Penang and felt rejuvenated being able to travel interstate.

“Even though some places we had planned to visit were closed, it was an overall a lovely experience here,“ she added.

Earlier today, Penang State Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Yeoh Soon Hin told reporters that although the tourist crowd was gradually increasing, it was still manageable, adding that the authorities will ensure that standard operating procedures (SOP) are strictly adhered to.

He said that while the tourism sector in Penang is in its recovering phase, the state government will continue to promote ‘Responsible Tourism’, a state-initiated campaign to create awareness among tourists to observe SOPs in an effort to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In the meantime, the state government is also planning on introducing more state tourism packages as we anticipate foreign tourists will be allowed in next year,“ he said.-Bernama