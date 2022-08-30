Intrapreneurship culture in public organisations important to ensure civil servants remain relevant

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob(pix) said empowering the 'intrapreneurship' culture in public organisations is very important to ensure civil servants remain relevant to current and future needs.

He said intrapreneurship is the act of behaving like an entrepreneur while working within a large organisation, whereby for civil servants, they would have to think that they are running a business, which would make them to always be proactive, effective and efficient in facilitating and improving service delivery to all stakeholders.

“Actions need to be quick, accurate and effective and meet the expectations of the people and anyone who receives our services,“ he said when speaking at the 18th Civil Service Premier Message Gathering (MAPPA XVIII) here today.

Ismail Sabri said the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, economic instability, climate change, the food security crisis and inflation require public servants to have skills in anticipating the future.

“This needs to be strengthened with the ability and capability to plan, draft, improve policies, regulations and work processes to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of service delivery,“ he said.

He said digitalisation, data analytics and the Internet of Things need to be applied in the best way so that the services provided are faster, easier and simpler.

The increasingly challenging and complex new landscape of public services needs to take into account the needs and aspirations of the Malaysian Family and stakeholders , he said, adding that the “know it all' mentality is no longer relevant.

“This matter can be realised by simplifying policies, regulations and work processes on the part of public agencies as well as encouraging engagement with the community in the country’s development.

“The ‘silo’ mentality also needs to be thrown away, because we need to work as a team to ensure that every policy can be implemented well,“ he said.

Ismail Sabri said civil servants also need to have Contextual Intelligence, which is the ability to apply the knowledge and competencies they have in different situations and scenarios, as well as to come up with solutions outside of the normal routine.

Technology Quotient, he said, needs to be improved by applying and maximising the use of existing technology to produce added value in service delivery.

“The best example of the success of digital services is the use of the MySejahtera application during the spread of Covid-19, which placed our country as the first Southeast Asian country to use a digital application in managing the pandemic.

“(The use of the application) places us (Malaysia) in the top group, which is 47 out of 193 countries in the Electronic Government Development Index (EGDI),“ he said.

In the era of Industrial Revolution 4.0, he said, the need for services through digital medium is very critical and the Malaysian Digital Economy Blueprint (MyDigital) initiative has seen the implementation of government services on an End to End (E2E) basis having passed the 68 percent level.

“The E2E digitisation initiative, including MyOnline Passport for passport renewal and the Foreign Worker Centralised Management System (FWCMS) for foreign worker employment applications, has provided many benefits to the Malaysian Family,“ he added.

The prime minister said that the project to improve new norms in public service delivery (NBPPA) is able to speed up and make it easier for the Malaysian Family and the business community to deal with government agencies digitally.

“This initiative needs to be expanded and welcomed by other government agencies, so that the government’s E2E services can reach 100 percent compared to the original target of 80 percent by 2025,“ he added.

To realize this, Ismail Sabri said policy changes, legislation and standard procedures to support the use of new technologies such as robotic process automation (RPA) and artificial intelligence (AI) need to be integrated with existing systems.

“I suggest that a uniform digital service delivery standard be established and implemented across various ministries and agencies,“ he said.-Bernama