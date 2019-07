KUALA LUMPUR: The government has been urged to provide democracy classes to youths so that they become aware of democratic practices and the general election, said president of the Malaysian Youth Council (MBM) Jufitri Joha.

Jufitri said this would make youths who are first-time voters in general elections ready to take on their responsibilities.

“On the part of the MYC, we have started the MBM School of Politics which will expose youths to democracy, especially members of youth organisations.

“Hopefully, the government will review the school curriculum pertaining to education on democracy immediately, “ he said here today.

Jufitri was commenting on the resolution to amend the Federal Constitution to allow the age of eligibility to vote be reduced from 21 to 18 years, which was expected to be tabled by Youth and Sports Minister, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman in Parliament this Thursday.

He added that MBM also urged that Article 57 of the Federal Constitution be amended to lower the age of Members of Parliament from 21 to 18 years.

This would ensure that the voice of the youth was not limited to elections, but would also be heard in the Parliament.

“Only nine countries still set the voting age at 21 years, while the majority of countries have lowered the voting age to between 16 and 18 years. It is only right that Malaysia as a mature democratic country take the same step,” he said. — Bernama