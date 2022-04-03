Invest Selangor: SIBS 2022 the right platform to penetrate regional markets

GEORGE TOWN: The Selangor International Business Summit (SIBS) 2022 will be playing an imperative role in assisting exporters and manufacturers in restarting their businesses and penetrating regional markets, said Invest Selangor.

Its chief executive officer, Datuk Hasan Azhari Idris said the summit, to be held from Oct 6-9 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, is relevant now more than ever considering the current economic challenges.

“SIBS can be the key global trading hub initiative by Selangor to assist not only exporters and manufacturers from Selangor but also from other states and regional players to restart their business in the region.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to invite all entrepreneurs from the northern region of Malaysia to take the opportunity and participate in SIBS 2022,” he told Bernama in an interview in conjunction with the summit’s roadshow here recently.

He also said SIBS provides networking opportunities for all participants across multiple sectors to meet and collaborate, using Selangor as the gateway to ASEAN.

Hasan Azhari added that the summit provides the most conducive investment and business environment for Malaysia as a whole and for Selangor, specifically.

Participants could use SIBS as a platform to network with potential customers and business partners from the region as Invest Selangor, the investment arm of the Selangor government, would invite and host foreign buyers to attend the summit as well as pre-arrange one-on-one business meetings, he explained.

“Participants will get the opportunity to meet potential partners across multiple industries throughout various programmes during the four-day event,” he said.

This year, the summit would comprise various exhibitions, namely the Selangor International Expo (F&B) 2022; the Selangor International Expo (Medic) 2022; the Selangor Industrial Park Expo 2022; the Selangor Smart City and Digital Economy 2022; and the Selangor R&D and Innovation Expo 2022.

SIBS 2022 would also include the Selangor ASEAN Business Conference as well as parallel events such as the Selangor International Culinary Festival 2022; the Selangor International Healthcare Conference 2022; and the Selangor International Halal Conference 2022.

Although the economic downturn has plagued the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Hasan Azhari said the 2021 edition of the summit successfully assembled a total of 494 exhibition booths physically and 623 exhibition booths virtually.

“A total of 30 buyers from four countries registered and participated in the business matching sessions held physically while 164 buyers from 31 countries registered and participated in the business matching sessions virtually.

“In total, SIBS 2021 recorded RM217.6 million potential negotiated sales, nearly reaching SIBS 2019’s sales record of RM247 million,” he noted.- BERNAMA