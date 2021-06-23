Investigate claims of vaccines being sold to private groups: MMA

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) said it has been informed that vaccinations are being sold by a non-healthcare private company to private groups at around RM400 (two doses) per person with a private healthcare facility engaged to carry out the vaccinations.

MMA said it takes a serious view of this as currently the Malaysian government is the official importer and distributor of vaccines approved by the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA).

All vaccines available in the country are free of charge (FOC) to the public and are exclusively available through the government’s National Immunisation Programme (NIP), its president Prof Datuk Dr Subramaniam Muniandy said today.

“If indeed the allegations about privately sold vaccines are proven to be true, stern action must be taken against both the non healthcare private company and the private healthcare facility involved. We urge the relevant authorities as well as the Malaysian Medical Council to conduct a full investigation on this matter,” he said in a statement.