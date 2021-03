BUKIT MERTAJAM: The investigation paper on the case involving several officers from the state’s Commercial Crime Investigation Division who are suspected of releasing suspects involved in Macau Scam last month will be completed and submitted to the state prosecution director soon.

Penang police chief Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan said they were waiting for a report from the Chemistry Department on the signature found on several documents allegedly regarding a plan to hand over 11 Chinese national suspects to the Immigration Department.

“We expect that the case investigation paper will be submitted to the state prosecution director soon for further action,“ he told Bernama here today, adding that the police were also carrying out a further probe to determine whether the four police officers that are being investigated had been involved in such cases before.

Four police officers from the Timur Laut district Commercial Crime Investigation Division with the rank of assistant superintendent and inspector were detained on Feb 12 and Feb 15 to assist in the investigation into the case where 11 Macau Scam detainees were said to have been handed over to an Immigration Department ‘officer’ but failed to be sent to a detention depot.

Three civilians and an employee of the Immigration Department, all men aged between 20 and 60 were released on police bail.

Investigations by the Bukit Aman Integrity and Standard Compliance Department revealed a serious breach of the standard operating procedures in the handling and handing over of all 11 Macau Scam suspects by the police officers and it recommended that the police officers be suspended from work to enable further investigations. — Bernama