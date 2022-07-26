Investigation paper on independent preacher to DPP tomorrow

PUTRAJAYA: The investigation paper on a freelance preacher suspected of raping a 14-year-old girl, will be submitted to the deputy public prosecutor for further action, said Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim(pix).

Speaking to reporters after closing a Kuala Lumpur contingent training on boat handling here today, he said the case was investigated under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape and Section 14 (a) of Sexual Offences against Children Act 2017.

“So far, our investigation is still not complete, we need to gather more statements but I believe we can refer the investigation paper to the deputy public prosecutor tomorrow,” he said.

The preacher who was held at Kuala Selangor district police headquarters on July 18 , is now remanded at Kuala Lumpur police contingent headquarters for four days since July 24 after the case was handed over to Kuala Lumpur police on July 23 for further investigations as the rape case was reported to have taken place in Kuala Lumpur.

The media had earlier reported that four police reports were lodged on the case, two in Selangor and one each in Kuala Lumpur and Perak.-Bernama