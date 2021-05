JOHOR BAHRU: Police have completed the investigation paper on the riot in Parit Raja near Batu Pahat on May 13.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay (pix) said all 27 individuals detained earlier may face charges under three different acts namely Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) for not complying with the standard operating procedure (SOP) by holding a large gathering during the Covid-19 pandemic under Movement Control Order (MCO).

“Secondly, Section 505 of the Penal Code for creating a disharmonious environment and one more under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957 for setting off flares,” he told a media conference here today.

On May 13, a two-minute video showing a group of individuals riding motorcycles and setting off flares while holding a banner with the words “Failed Government” believed in Parit Raja, Batu Pahat went viral on social media.

Following the incident, police nabbed 27 individuals aged between 19 and 23 for their roles in the incident.

On the case of a man who is believed to have assaulted his wife as viralled on social media, Ayob Khan said police are still tracking down the man involved.

He said police also received information that the 38-year-old trader is believed to be in Shah Alam and Alor Setar, Kedah, but searches found the individual was not at the two locations.

On May 17, a news daily reported that a 43-year-old victim who is a government employee and four weeks pregnant was rushed to Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) here after she was believed to have been attacked by her husband on May 4. — Bernama