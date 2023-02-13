Investigation papers on gatherings in front of two embassies almost done

KUALA LUMPUR: Two investigation papers regarding the gatherings held in front of the Dutch and Swedish embassies on Jan 27 are almost completed and expected to be submitted to the Public Prosecutor’s Office this Wednesday.

“So far, statements had been recorded from 14 individuals,“ Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim told a press conference here today.

The gatherings, that did not comply with the provisions of the law, were held to protest the actions of extremist right-wing Swedish-Danish politician Rasmus Paludan in burning a copy of the Quran in Sweden recently. -Bernama