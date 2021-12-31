Investigation papers on Long Tiger's escape almost done: Ayob Khan

JOHOR BAHRU: The investigation papers on “Long Tiger”, the Rohingya man who has been recaptured after his escape from custody, are almost completed, said Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay(pix).

“The investigation papers are more or less ready. This is a straight forward case; He escaped from custody,” he told a press conference after the Santai Cycle Persatuan Keluarga Polis (Perkep) Johor programme at the state police headquarters here today.

He said the number of suspects arrested over the case of Long Tiger, whose real name is Abdul Hamim Ab Hamid, 32, remains at four.

Abdul Hamim and three other men, aged between 36 and 46, have been remanded for four days beginning Wednesday for investigation under Section 223/224 of the Penal Code.

He fled from the Tangkak Magistrate’s Court on Dec 15 while waiting for his trial to begin.

Apart from extortion, Abdul Hamim was also facing two other charges, for rape, and criminal intimidation and illegal confinement of his former workers.

Meanwhile, Muar district police chief ACP Zaharudin Rasip said the investigation papers on the bullying case involving five Form Four students of Maktab Rendah Sains Mara (MRSM) Muar recently had been sent to Bukit Aman.

“The remand order on the five students who were arrested has expired. We have completed our investigations and are awaiting further instruction from Bukit Aman,” he told reporters after the Santai Cycle Persatuan Keluarga Polis (Perkep) Johor programme.

“The five were student representatives appointed by the school and investigations showed that they allegedly bullied the victim because they were unhappy with him,” he added.

A 14-year-old student was said to have suffered a swollen left ribcage in the incident. -Bernama