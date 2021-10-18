Investiture of Penang state awards on Nov 1-10

GEORGE TOWN: The investiture of Penang state awards, medals and honours this year to mark the 72nd birthday of the Yang Dipertua Negeri, Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak(pix) will be held on Nov 1, 2, 8, 9 and 10 at Dewan Sri Pinang.

Speaker of State Legislative Assembly, Datuk Law Choo Kiang said Ahmad Fuzi has consented to the ceremony in conjunction with the Yang Dipertua of Penang’s birthday celebration on July 10.

Earlier, the investiture ceremony was postponed in line with the Movement Control Order (MCO) under the National Recovery Plan.

“The ceremony will be held in compliance with the standard operating procedure set by the National Security Council (MKN) as well as measures taken to curb the spread of the Covid-19 in the state.

“All award recipients, spouses and guests are required to comply with the requirements such as being fully vaccinated for 14 days and taking Covid-19 screening test (RT-PCR) three days before the rehearsal and to submit a copy of the screening test result and digital vaccination certificate in MySejahtera to the secretariat on the day of the ceremony,” he said in a statement today.

Law said the event will begin with the inspection of the guard-of-honour at Dataran Lebuh Pinang followed by the investiture ceremony.

The first of the ceremony will begin with a congratulatory and loyalty speech by Penang Chief Minister, Chow Kon Yeow, representing the state government and the people of Penang, followed by Ahmad Fuzi's speech and the ceremony.-Bernama