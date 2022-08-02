Investment company CEO charged with cheating victims of RM100,000

BUTTERWORTH: A chief executive officer of an investment company today claimed trial at the Sessions Court here to three counts of cheating involving RM100,000 in 2020.

Abdul Wahab S. Mohd Mydin, 53, pleaded not guilty to all charges separately before Judge Noor Aini Yusof and Judge Norhayati Mohamad Yunus.

In Noor Aini’s court, Abdul Wahab was accused of duping Ng Beng Huat and Chan Ooi Cheng into depositing RM30,000 and RM50,000 respectively into a bank account belonging to Green Age Solar Technology Sdn Bhd in return for a hibah profit at the Perai Industrial area in Seberang Perai Tengah between April 19 and 21.

The charges, framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code, provide a maximum jail term of ten years, whipping and a fine if convicted.

Pleading for lower bail, lawyer Aznil Majid said his client is suffering from heart disease and back problems.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohd Syeqal Che Murad.

Noor Aini allowed bail of RM10,000 with one surety for each charge.

Meanwhile, in Norhayati’s court, Abdul Wahab also pleaded not guilty to the charge of duping Lee Chor Jin into depositing RM20,000 into the same account for the same purposes at the same location between April 22 and 23, which was also framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

The court allowed the accused bail of RM10,000 with one surety.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Qatrin Harun prosecuted the case.

Both courts set Sept 2 for mention.-Bernama