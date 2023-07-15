Investors can use exchange-traded derivatives to mitigate risks

KUALA LUMPUR: Businesses and individual investors can employ exchange-traded derivatives to mitigate investment risks, while safeguarding their portfolio assets in times of market volatility, said Bursa Malaysia Bhd chief executive officer Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift.

He said, despite the ongoing global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the global economy still faces uncertainties arising from geopolitical tensions, disruptions in supply chains, and fluctuations in the financial markets.

“Given these challenges, it is crucial for governments, businesses, and individuals to navigate the uncertainties and adapt to an evolving global operating landscape.

“Investors, in particular, need to take proactive measures for portfolio diversification and effective risk management to successfully navigate turbulent market conditions,” said Muhamad Umar who is also Bursa Malaysia Derivatives chairman in his keynote address at the PhillipCapital 13th Annual Investment Conference 2023 here, today.

The text of his speech was read by Bursa Malaysia Derivatives director Saleem Kader Bakas.

Meanwhile, Muhamad Umar said the rapidly evolving investment landscape, driven by technological advancements, changing regulations, and shifting investor expectations, have transformed the role of asset managers beyond mere financial stewardship.

“Their role now extends to leading clients and organisations through uncertainty while continuously delivering growth and sustainability.

“As strong proponents of financial literacy and education, it is our responsibility to continually educate and empower investors to have a proactive approach and make more informed investment decisions, in order to attain greater financial freedom and wealth creation,” he added.

Bursa Malaysia Derivatives has returned as the Exchange Partner to support the conference.

PhillipCapital Malaysia Group managing director Andy Lim Say Kiat said the financial services group has been organising the investment conference for ten years and this year’s edition marked its second year of organising the event in a hybrid format with the theme, “Investment Opportunities Beyond Turmoil”.

“Today, we are privileged and honoured to have with us local and international distinguished speakers from top fund management companies, proprietary trading firms, investment specialists and senior product and market development specialist from the exchange to share their insights and strategies,” he said.

-- Bernama