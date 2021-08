SEREMBAN: The Malaysia Prihatin spirit must be invigorated along with helping frontliners to battle the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, said Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He said the caring attitude and cooperation of people in the state could help the country restore the economy and give everyone a better life.

“The Malaysia Prihatin theme is very significant in calling on all people in the state to work together to fight the spread of the Covid-19 infection which has dragged on until today.

“People from various walks of life are the unsung heroes. They have come forward to provide undivided assistance and support regardless of race, religion and political persuasion, proving that all citizens can be united in difficult and uneasy times.”

The Menteri Besar said this while speaking at the launch of the Negeri Sembilan-level of the 2021 National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign here today.

It was a lively online broadcast celebration, by the Negeri Sembilan Information Department, on its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The celebration was enlivened with various online programmes and competitions including Info On Wheels Merdeka (IOW Merdeka), Merdeka@Komuniti, National Oratory Competition and KLIK@Merdeka Photography Competition.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin said the public should make the Jalur Gemilang a part of their daily culture in life without just waiting to bring it forth during the annual National Day celebrations.

“When this awareness is instilled in every individual then it means we have succeeded in embodying the country’s independence,“ he added.-Bernama