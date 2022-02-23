IOI Corp net profit up 39%, higher contribution from all segments

PETALING JAYA: IOI Corp Bhd’s net profit for its second quarter ended Dec 31, 2021 (Q2’22) rose 39.1% to RM494.7 million from RM355.7 million in the same quarter of the previous year, due mainly to higher contributions from all segments.

Revenue for the quarter stood at RM4.11 billion, a 67.5% increase from RM2.45 billion previously.

According to IOI’s filing with Bursa Malaysia yesterday, the plantation segment saw a profit of RM1.06 billion in Q2’22, a 73% surge from RM613.9 million in Q2’21 due mainly to higher realised average crude palm oil (CPO) price of RM4,305 per metric ton (pmt) and an average realised palm kernel price of RM3,122 pmt, which was partly offset by lower fresh fruit bunch (FFB) production.

Its resource-based manufacturing segment posted a profit of RM198.9 million for the quarter, a more than threefold increase from RM60.8 million previously due to higher contribution from the oleochemical sub-segment with improvement in margins.

IOI declared a first interim single-tier dividend of 6 sen per share, payable on March 25, 2022.

For the six months period, the group’s net profit increased 21.9% to RM772.3 million from RM633.6 million in the corresponding period of the previous year. Revenue came in at RM7.74 billion, a 57% jump from RM4.93 billion previously.

On prospects for 2022, IOI pointed out that the CPO price neared RM6,000 pmt mark in February following India’s import duty cut and Indonesia’s export restrictions.

Against this backdrop it anticipates the CPO price to remain strong until at least the middle of this year, supported by global edible oils supply tightness as well as growth in the global economy as the Covid-19 pandemic transitions into an endemic phase.

Meanwhile, IOI expects FFB production to be affected by seasonal factors, labour shortage and other operational disruptions due to the recent Omicron outbreak.

“For the oleochemical sub-segment, our product margin is expected to be affected by the sharp rise in palm kernel oil feedstock price since December 2021, although the pent-up demand for our products remain strong due to the earlier supply chain bottlenecks and in line with the growth in global economy,” it said.

“Overall, the group expects its performance for the remainder of the year to be good on the back of strong performance from our plantation segment.”