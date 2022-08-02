IP on alleged rape by religious speaker submitted to DPP: Police

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have submitted the investigation paper (IP) involving a religious speaker suspected of raping an underage girl to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s office.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim(pix), when contacted by Bernama, said the IP was submitted today and the police would await further instruction.

On July 28, Azmi was reported to have said that the suspect, in his 30s, was handed over to the Perak police after his remand order obtained by the Kuala Lumpur police expired on July 27.

It was reported previously that the religious speaker was arrested by the Kuala Selangor at 4.50 pm last 18 for investigation under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape and Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

Based the initial investigation, the suspect and the underaged girl got to know each other after the girl contacted him on social media on religious matters before getting into a relationship since May last year.

So far, four police reports had been lodged against the suspect, two in Selangor and one each in Kuala Lumpur and Perak.-Bernama