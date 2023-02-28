IP requirement to protect country from disease threats: MAFS

KUALA LUMPUR: The government still requires an Import Permit (IP) for several agro-food commodities such as chicken, eggs and pork to ensure food safety and protect the country from the threat of disease.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Chan Foong Hin (pix) said the government also took note that the supply of several food products has been affected due to the spread of zoonotic diseases such as African Swine Fever (ASF) and Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in source countries.

In this regard, Chan said the government had implemented intervention measures by increasing the source of imported food from overseas food processing plants that comply with the strict conditions set before the product is imported into Malaysia.

“Authorities such as the Department of Veterinary Services are always mindful in setting import conditions for animals and animal parts to ensure that the diseases do not spread into the country,” he said during the question and answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a supplementary question from Tan Kok Wai (PH-Cheras), who wanted to know whether the government will relax the conditions for food imports given that the supply of some products is affected by the spread of ASF.

Meanwhile, Chan said PadiBeras Nasional Bhd (Bernas), as the sole Approved Permit holder to import rice, has succeeded in ensuring sufficient supply at all times.

He said Bernas had fulfilled the 10 social obligations it had to meet, including ensuring the increase of the national rice stockpile while also helping to reduce the government’s financial implications in managing the industry.

“Bernas also helps in managing subsidy payments to farmers, and this is one of the ways to help them develop the local rice industry.

“Through Budget 2023, the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) also announced that Bernas has agreed to contribute 30 per cent of the profit from rice imports to farmers,” he said.

Chan said this in reply to a supplementary question from Datuk Mumtaz Md Nawi (PN-Tumpat) on the government’s plan to reduce dependency on imported rice supply.-Bernama