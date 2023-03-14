Ipoh City Council planning to induct Michelle Yeoh into new Hall Of Fame

IPOH: The Ipoh City Council (MBI) is planning to set up a Hall Of Fame involving several personalities from the city.

Ipoh mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin said the personalities included Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh (pix) who became the first ever Asian actress to win the Best Actress award at the 95th Academy Awards (Oscars) for her role in the film Everything Everywhere All at Once.

“We congratulate Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh and I think she is an influencer for Ipoh city not only regionally, but also internationally.

“We have a suggestion for a museum, now we’re considering a few personalities....we most likely will make a Hall Of Fame,“ he told reporters after the soft launch of Green Green Restaurant and Cafe in Bandar Meru Raya here today, adding that he hoped the Ipoh-born actress’ success would attract more domestic and international tourists to the city.

Yeoh, 60, beat four other nominees Cate Blanchett (Tar), Ana de Armas (Blonde), Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie) dan Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans) to win the coveted Oscar at Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, the United States yesterday.

The Oscar is the latest award Yeoh has won for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, having won the Best Actress award for Musical/Comedy in the Golden Globe Awards in January, Best Actress for the Screen Actors Guild Awards in February, and Best Performance in the Spirits Awards recently. -Bernama