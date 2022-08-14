Ipoh police nab 11 motorcyclists in integrated operation

IPOH: Eleven motorcycle riders were detained for various offences in Op Bersepadu Samseng Jalanan in Jalan Jelapang here today.

Ipoh police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said they were held for riding dangerously as well as putting on false vehicle registration plate under Section 42 (1) and 108 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He said the operation was conducted with the cooperation of the Perak National Anti-Drugs Agency ( AADK) and two individuals were found positive for methamphetamine under Section 3(1) of the Drug Dependent (Treatment and Rehabilitation ) Act 1983.

“Nine motorcycles were seized for various violations while 187 traffic summonses were issued to road users,” he said in a statement.

Yahaya said police would also continue to carry out the integrated operation from time to time to step up enforcement against street thugs in the district.

“This operation is one of the Ipoh district police’s efforts to reduce road accident cases while also helping to prevent street crime around this city,“ he said.-Bernama