Ipoh records over 250% rise in dengue cases

IPOH: The number of dengue cases in the Ipoh City Council (MBI) administrative area rose by 265.9 per cent, or 472 cases, as of April 22, compared with 129 cases recorded in the corresponding period last year.

Ipoh mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin said the number of outbreak localities has been reduced in the last two weeks, through the Dengue Fever Prevention and Control Action Plan in the MBI administrative area, as well as prevention and control activities with the cooperation of all parties.

He said as of April 26, there are five outbreak localities, namely Halaman Meru Permai, with three cases and expected to end May 6; Taman Maxwell (eight cases and expected to end May 2); Kampung Baru Tambun (two cases and expected to end May 1); Taman Kinta Mas (two cases and expected to end May 2); and Taman Camay (three cases and expected to end May 4).

“Meanwhile, uncontrolled outbreak localities are Halaman Ampang Mewah with 15 cases; Kampung Dato’ Ahmad Said Tambahan 2 (seven cases); Taman Cempaka (seven cases), and Kampung Manjoi (11 cases),” he said when speaking at the monthly council meeting here today.

Rumaizi said two hotspot localities were identified - Taman Cahaya Bercham with 24 cases and Taman Hillview with 12 cases.

He also urged the public to spend at least 10 minutes weekly inspecting and destroying Aedes mosquito breeding grounds at their respective residential areas. -Bernama