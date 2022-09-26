IPs on case of man alleged to have assaulted stepdaughter referred to Bukit Aman

IPOH: The investigation papers (IPs) in connection with the case of a man who allegedly assaulted his stepdaughter in Parit Buntar, which went viral on social media since last Monday (Sept 19), have been referred to Bukit Aman.

Perak police chief Datuk Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri (pix) said police had completed the probe and submitted the IPs last week.

“Now we are waiting for the next course of action,” he said when met by Bernama at his office here today..

Earlier, it was reported that police had detained a man who was believed to have assaulted his stepdaughter, aged 19, following the latter lodging a report on Sept 18.

The incident that happened on Sept 17 after 11pm arose following an argument between the victim and her biological mother before the suspect intervened by slapping the girl’s left cheek, then kicking her in the back and stepping on her head.

Following the incident, the victim was sent to Parit Buntar Hospital before the hospital referred her to the Taiping Hospital due to swellings and bruises on several parts of her body.

The argument is believed to have stemmed due to a family problem. The investigation is still ongoing under Section 323 of the Penal Code for causing injury and Section 18A of the Domestic Violence Act.

When asked about allegations by certain parties that there were police officers or personnel who were protecting the suspect, Mohd Yusri said the investigations found that the matter was not true at all.-Bernama