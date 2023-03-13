IPTA, IPTS in Malaysia should not be differentiated: Mohamed Khaled

SHAH ALAM: Public institutions of higher learning (IPTA) and private institutions of higher learning (IPTS) in the country should not be differentiated because both play an equally important and critical role, said Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin (gambar).

He said what is often the focus of many parties when talking about higher education is the difference between IPTA and IPTS including which is better, more recognised and given attention by the government between the two.

“Such distinctions and classification should no longer happen. At least under my watch,“ he said when inaugurating the ‘Dual Campus’ programme of Management and Science University (MSU) Shah Alam and MSU Jakarta as well as the ‘Double Degree’ programme between MSU, Universitas Airlangga and Jakarta Global University, here today

“This is because, I believe that both IPTA and IPTS play an equally important and critical role. Both are Malaysian universities. Both carry the banner and good name of Malaysia in a balanced and unique way,“ he said.

Meanwhile, he said, as of June last year, there were a total of 10,607 Indonesian students in Malaysia and 1,398 Malaysian students were pursuing higher education in Indonesia and the numbers were seen as encouraging but could be improved.

Therefore, he said, the launch of the two programmes today should be a manifestation that proves the ability of the Malaysian higher education sector in raising excellence across borders.

“This matter is very much in line with my ambition to make Malaysia a hub or talent development centre respected by the world. Malaysia should stand out as a country of knowledge and talent,“ he said.

He said Malaysia needs to attract the world's best talents, especially from developing countries to come to convince the countries of the world to send their best talents and leaders who have the most potential to be nurtured and polished in Malaysia.

“They must choose Malaysia as a stepping stone to greater careers, latest innovations and more meaningful contributions to the regional community as well as global citizens.

“I am aware that this is a big ambition. But I am also aware that it is not at all impossible especially when we mobilise our efforts together,“ he said. -Bernama