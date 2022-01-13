IQI partners with LifeCare Diagnostic to prioritise members health

PETALING JAYA: Juwai IQI member IQI has partnered with LifeCare Diagnostic Medical Centre to offer special medical diagnostic and wellness solutions to all IQI members in the Klang Valley .

On the partnership, Juwai IQI founder and CEO Kashif Ansari explained that the pandemic has made healthcare a top priority for his team and the real estate technology group wants to ensure they are protected.

The group has more than 25,000 real estate agents across the world and hoped to offer similar benefits to the Malaysian team outside of the Klang Valley and those around the world.



“The IQI family is our highest priority. We have invested heavily in human development including training, empowerment with technology and now we are going a step further and helping the team to look at their health and wellbeing as well as their families. We want to provide our teams with the convenience, choice, and access they need to make better healthcare decisions for themselves,” he said in a statement today.

LifeCare Diagnostic managing director Dr Ong Kee Liang highlighted that real estate professionals of IQI will now be able to get the best care at more affordable rates.

“At LifeCare, we house one of the most advanced medical specialists of various disciplines within our premises for the convenience of our patients. With this, IQI members can walk into any of our locations across the Klang Valley and get access to the best-in-class treatments.”