Iran exporting 250m tonnes of foodstuff to Qatar daily during World Cup

TEHRAN: Iran is exporting 250 million tonnes of foodstuff and agricultural products to Qatar daily during the FIFA World Cup tournament, head of Trade Promotion Organisation (TPO) of Iran said.

The Iranian products, some cargos of which have already been sent to Qatar, are dispatched to the neighbouring states under the agreement between the two countries, Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported Ali-Reza Peyman-Pak said according to the TPO.

Grounds for implementation of such an agreement were prepared during the recent participation of the TPO in an exhibition in Doha, Qatar, it reported the official said.

He went on to say that promotion of trade with the neighbouring countries is among the main approaches of the current Iranian government.

Qatar has highly lowered tariffs for Iranian businesspersons on re-exports, he underlined.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is kicked off on Sunday and the finals will be on Dec 18.-Bernama