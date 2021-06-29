IRB extends deadlines for submission of tax return forms

KUALA LUMPUR: The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) has extended the deadlines for submission of Tax Return Form for several categories of taxpayers following the extension of the Phase One of Movement Control under the National Recovery Plan.

In a statement today, it said the initiative was taken to give the taxpayers more time in preparing tax documents and information that need to be declared to the IRB.

“Among the taxpayers (with a business income) involved are individuals, partnerships, associations, deceased persons’ estates and Hindu joint families for the year of assessment 2020, the additional time for submission of Tax Return Forms and Payment of Tax Balances is until Aug 31,“ the statement said.

It said that more detailed guidelines regarding the submission of the Tax Return Form as well as other tax matters can be found at IRB's official portal.

According to the statement, the frequently asked questions on tax matters during the Phase One are available at http://www.hasil.gov.my/pdf/pdfam/faq_pkp3_2.pdf .