IRB extends payment deadlines for taxpayers, employers hit by floods

KUALA LUMPUR: The Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (HASiL) has extended the tax payment deadlines for taxpayers and employers affected by the recent floods.

In a statement today, HASiL said that the deadline for the payment of estimated tax payable (CP204) for December 2021 has been extended to Jan 31, 2022.

At the same time, it said the installment payment for investigation, audit, and civil legal fees for January has been deferred to February 2022.

“The deadline for payment of schedular tax deductions (PCB) or CP38 by employees for the remuneration month of Dec 2021 has also been extended to Jan 31, 2022.

“The payment of the remaining tax could be deferred until a period requested by the taxpayer,” it said.

Taxpayers and affected employers need to submit their deferment of tax payment application to HASiL via email and the feedback form on LHDN’s official portal.

Any inquiries related to this matter can be forwarded to the IRB through the Hasil Care Line at 03-8911 1000 or 603-8911 1100 (overseas), or HASiL Live Chat and feedback form on the IRB’s official portal.-Bernama