IRB sues Shafee for RM9.41 million in tax arrears

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government, through the Inland Revenue Board (IRB), has filed a suit against lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, seeking payment amounting to RM9.41 million in tax arrears for five assessment years.

The writ of summons and the statement of claim were filed last May 6 at the High Court, with Muhammad Shafee, 69, named as the defendant.

Based on the statement of claim which was obtained through the court’s e-filing system, the government claimed that an additional assessment amounting to RM621,291.85, RM978,854.11, RM3,581,500, RM1,735,124.03 and RM1,826,557,87 was made for the Assessment Year of 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, respectively, through a notice, dated May 27, 2019, which was sent to the defendant.

It claimed that until now the defendant still failed to pay the amount.

As such, the plaintiff is claiming the defendant to pay RM9,414,708.32, interest of five per cent per annum from the date of judgment until the date of realisation, costs and other relief deemed fit by the court.

Meanwhile, lawyer Muhammad Farhan Muhammad Shafee, representing Muhammad Shafee, who is his father, said they have yet to receive the writ of the summon from IRB.

A source from IRB, when contacted, confirmed not having served the writ of the summon to Muhammad Shafee yet, but said it would be served soon .

Muhammad Shafee is the lawyer representing former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak in the case involving misappropriation of SRC International Sdn Bhd and 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds.

Muhammad Shafee is facing two charges with receiving RM9.5 million in proceeds from unlawful activities from Najib and two charges with making false declarations to the IRB. — Bernama