Iringan Bayu Wetland Park in Seremban set to draw 35,000 visitors

SEREMBAN: OSK Property has launched the Iringan Bayu Wetland Park here to encourage a healthy ecosystem that supports conservation and appreciation of wetlands within the neighbourhood.

Chief executive officer Ong Ghee Bin said the 22-acre wetland park is expected to draw 35,000 visitors this year and comprises three important elements that make the park one of a kind -- wetland, park and art.

“The wetland section, originally created as a rainwater retention pond, is now the home of 200,000 wetland plants and 972 trees of 60 different species and has to-date attracted more than eight bird species and 11 local fishes.

“The picturesque wetland park is the heart of Iringan Bayu in Seremban which integrates biodiversity and environmental conservation with art and open space,“ he told reporters after launching the Iringan Bayu Wetland Park on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, Ong said the park section offers a dedicated jogging track and bicycle lane which are connected to each residential phase within the township,18 fitness trails, basketball and futsal court, 190-metre link bridge with a lake pavilion and integrated children’s playground.

He added that the RM9 million wetland park was officially completed and first opened to the public, including Iringan Bayu residents, just before the pandemic started and has attracted people within the vicinity and the Klang Valley to visit the park since then.

The Iringan Bayu Wetland Park, located about 15km from the Seremban town, is open free to the public from 7am to 7pm and they also can experience the art section that complements the park’s nature elements with 24 art sculptures. - Bernama