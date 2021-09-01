Irresponsible discharge could be cause of water pollution: Environment exco

SHAH ALAM: Early findings from water samples collected at Sungai Semenyih revealed the possibility of effluent discharge by irresponsible people, hence causing the shut down of a water treatment plant (LRA) yesterday.

Selangor tourism, environment, green technology and Orang Asli affairs committee chairman, Hee Loy Sian, said the incident is believed to have occurred between 1am and 7am yesterday after the water level rose due to heavy rain upstream.

“Based on an analysis released by Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor), trichloromethane, acetic acid and benzene were among the chemicals found in the water samples taken from LRA Sungai Semenyih.

“Therefore, joint inspections will be carried out by the Selangor Water Management Board (LUAS), Department of Environment (JAS) and Kajang Municipal Council (MPKj) at upstream premises that discharge these effluents to prevent a repeat of the problem,” he said in a statement today.

Hee said that action will be taken under Section 79(1)(a) of the LUAS Enactment (Amendment) 2020 for polluting a water source. It carries a maximum punishment of three years jail and a minimum fine of RM200,000 (or maximum of RM1 million), if convicted.

According to Hee, LUAS had received a report from Air Selangor about pollution of up to 1 TON (threshold odour number) at the LRA Sungai Semenyih Jenderam Hilir aqueduct around 11.10am yesterday, which led to the shut down.

An ‘Ops Sumber Air Negeri Selangor’ secretariat consisting of agencies like LUAS, JAS and the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) has gone to investigate several locations to determine the source of pollution. -Bernama