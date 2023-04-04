Is Covid-19 scare a thing of the past?

UTRECHT: With the publishing phase of my “Quiz Book on COVID-19 and Other Disease Outbreaks” in the near horizon, big pertinent questions on the pandemic keep mushrooming my mind space often these days.

Is the COVID-19 pandemic fright (which turned the world upside down and clueless for three long years) finally over? Have medical authorities and Governments around the world managed to put a firm lid on the pandemic’s intensity? Are the COVID-19 vaccine types administered so far on mankind potent enough to fight the disease away forever or are there more ‘booster’ times ahead?

What do WHO and “GAVI-The Vaccine Alliance” say:

As per WHO’s ‘Weekly COVID-19 Reports update’ pertaining to mid-March 2023, the reported global count of COVID-19 cases crossed 760 million with over 6.8 million deaths.

“GAVI-The Vaccine Alliance”, which has WHO as one of its core partners, recently in February 2023 stated that ‘COVID-19 is still a global health emergency’. The third anniversary of the pandemic has just passed and it’s still not over yet. The report further states that even the declaration of the end of the COVID-19 emergency, when it comes, will certainly not mean that COVID-19 is done with us. Does it sound gloomy? There is also some cheer coming the world’s way.

The COVID-19 vaccines have been largely instrumental in mitigating the odds of severe illness and death. They are more widely accessible now with 13.1 billion doses already administered around the globe and 81 per cent of people above 60 protected with a ‘primary series’ (that’s two doses of most vaccines). The Emergency Committee of the WHO has recently acknowledged that there has been substantial global progress over the last three years and described the pandemic as ‘approaching an inflexion point’.

Vaccine Inequity:

Many COVID-19 Questions in my upcoming Quiz Book pertain to the raging issue of “Vaccine Inequity” which still, unfortunately, persists. Across Africa, only 34 per cent have received a full primary series in stark contrast to Europe’s 67 per cent vaccination rate. GAVI says, “Areas of low vaccine coverage represent holes in our global wall of immunity-gaps where the virus is able to replicate at speed, increasing the likelihood of mutation, and therefore, the likelihood of virulent and vaccine-evasive new variants”

COVID-19 situation still varies and fluctuates from country to country, continent to continent. Pandemic experts around the globe feel that effective emphasis on testing, vaccination and implementation of health protocols hold the key to Governments in keeping the virus at a manageable level until such time it no more constitutes an international health emergency.

Booster Doses:

As per WHO, after the two primary doses of COVID-19 vaccines, ‘booster doses’ may be required for those categories of people who do not respond adequately to the first two doses or for immunocompromised people. Other reasons which call for administering of booster doses among populations can be the waning of one’s immunity levels towards the virus over a period of time or the performance of the vaccines becoming less or inadequate against some of the ‘variants of concern’ that have emerged.

Another significant shift pertains to global policies governing COVID-19 booster doses. These policies have largely become country-specific as some nations including the one I reside in currently (The Netherlands) have termed that COVID-19 has now transitioned to an ‘endemic’ phase – an assessment based on the current status of the pandemic in that particular country. In the Netherlands, as per Government’s advice, there wouldn’t be a new round of repeat vaccinations for Spring 2023 unless you fall under a category of people in certain at-risk Group. People in such Group would require an extra repeat dose as referred to by their attending doctors.

Into the future:

In December 2022, Director General of WHO Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a press brief that WHO was hopeful that at some point in 2023 “we will be able to say that COVID-19 is no longer a global health emergency”. For that to happen, global access to life-saving tools needs to be more sustainable, set vaccination targets need to be reached, and health systems need to be in place.

The virus will still remain a permanently established pathogen in humans and animals for a foreseeable future. Mitigation of its impact is paramount for times to come.

(While many see COVID-19 scare as a thing of the past, Indian quiz master Phanindra Ivatury, who now resides in Utrecht in the Netherlands, shares with Bernama the big pertinent questions on the pandemic which “keep mushrooming” in his mind these days)

- Bernama