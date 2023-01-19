Isa Samad gets back passport to perform umrah

PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal here today allowed an application by former Felda chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad (pix) for the release of his passport to enable him to travel to perform the umrah.

A panel of three judges headed by Datuk Seri Kamaludin Md Said, allowed the application after Mohd Isa’s lawyer, Mohamed Baharudeen Mohamed Ariff, informed the court that his client would leave to perform the umrah on Feb 10.

“My client will return to Malaysia on February 23 and I request the passport to be returned on March 7,“ said Mohamed Baharudeen, who was present with lawyer Datuk Abu Bakar Isa Ramat.

The prosecution, represented by deputy public prosecutor Afzainizam Abdul Aziz, did not object to the application which was filed on Jan 10.

Judge Kamaludin, sitting with judges Datuk Hashim Hamzah and Datuk Azman Abdullah, said Mohd Isa, 73, should return the passport to the court on March 7.

In March last year, the Court of Appeal allowed Mohd Isa’s application for a temporary release of his passport to enable him to attend his stepson’s convocation ceremony at a university in the United Kingdom.

On Feb 3, 2021, Mohd Isa was convicted on nine charges of corruption involving RM3 million over the purchase of Merdeka Palace Hotel & Suites (MPHS) in Kuching, Sarawak, by the High Court and was sentenced to six years imprisonment on each charge, making a total of 54 years, but he would only have to serve six years in prison as the jail sentences were ordered to be served concurrently

He was also fined RM15.45 million, in default 18 years jail.

However, the court allowed a stay of the execution of the sentence pending his appeal and raised the bail amount from RM800,000 to RM1.5 million.

The appeal hearing has been set for March 7. -Bernama