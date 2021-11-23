Iskandar Puteri main hub for drone, robotic technology

JOHOR BAHRU: The state government’s allocation under the Johor Digital Agenda through the Johor Budget 2022 will place Iskandar Puteri as the main hub for drone and robotic technology development, innovation, talent development and digital technology.

Iskandar Investment Bhd (IIB) president and chief executive officer Datuk Khairil Anwar Ahmad said the allocation would continue to drive the development of digital and talent hubs in Iskandar Puteri as well as attract high-impact investments and highly skilled talent to Johor.

“Johor needs an integrated digital ecosystem to connect the government with businesses and consumers to ensure the development of the Iskandar Malaysia region can be strategically planned,” he said in a statement today.

He said IIB welcomed the Johor Budget 2022 that allocated RM2.3 million for the Young Drone Pilot Programme which targeted 10,000 participants.

Khairil Anwar said in an effort to develop and implement an Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR4.0)-based technology ecosystem and support Johor’s Vision 2030, IIB had also launched the Iskandar New Economy Experience Talent (Iskandar NEXT) in October 2020, which is expected to bring the digital economy, business and new talent to Iskandar Malaysia.

He said IIB also welcomed an allocation of RM2.2 million that would be channelled through the Digital Johor Startup Grant incentive for new companies to operate in Medini Iskandar Malaysia.

“Up to 100 companies are targeted to receive this grant over the next two years to drive the implementation of community programmes at Common Ground Iskandar Space (CGIS) starting January 2022, the first co-working space in Johor.

“CGIS, which is geared towards building a ‘digitech’ community, provides a platform for digital start-ups as well as small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the suburbs of Medini,” he said.

He also welcomed the talent development and digital technology initiative in Johor through the Iskandar Malaysia Employment Grant (IMEG) of RM4 million which was implemented according to the concept of the key economic sectors’ workforce needs.

In August 2021, the Johor Digital and Emerging Technology Talent Programme (JDETT) was launched to expand, nurture and produce talent to support the technology sector in the Iskandar Puteri region.

The initiative was implemented to create high-value employment opportunities through the collaboration of the federal and state governments, in addition to being supported by industry, talent, training and funding partners.

Besides that, a human capital development initiative by IIB, namely Perantis Iskandar, was created to educate and develop technical talent at EduCity.-Bernama