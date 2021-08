PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today announced the list of his ‘results-oriented’ Cabinet line-up involving 31 ministers, including four senior ministers, who as a management team will work together with the people.

Opting not to hold a portfolio himself and without naming a deputy prime minister, Ismail Sabri retained many of the full ministers who served under his predecessor Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and also 38 deputy ministers.

Announcing his Cabinet at Perdana Putra here, Ismail Sabri said the line-up is a reformulation based on current situations, for the sake of maintaining stability and putting the interests and safety of the Malaysia Family first.

“The Cabinet has to work fast and in unison to free Malaysia from the threats of the Covid-19 pandemic, economic uncertainty and political turmoil,” he said during the announcement that was aired live on local television channels.

Ismail Sabri was sworn in as Malaysia’s 9th Prime Minister before Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara last Saturday.

Three senior ministers under Muhyiddin retained their respective portfolios, namely Datuk Seri Azmin Ali (International Trade and Industry), Datuk Seri Fadilah Yusof (Works) Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein (Defence) and Datuk Seri Radzi Jidin (Education) .

Former Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa was appointed Minister of Communications and Multimedia to replace Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah who will return to helm the Foreign Ministry.

Former Entrepreneur Development and Cooperative Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar was entrusted as Minister of Parliament and Law in the Prime Minister’s Department to replace Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan who was appointed as Minister of Energy and Natural Resources.

Two veteran ministers named in Ismail Sabri’s Cabinet were Tan Sri Noh Omar as Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperative and Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid as Rural Development Minister.

Ismail Sabri said the new Cabinet comprised a combination of experienced people believed capable of reviving the economy by supporting the entrepreneurs, facilitating businesses, revitalising economic activities and strengthening investors’ confidence.

“I will ensure that the Cabinet will emphasise on high-performance work culture,” he said while demanding all ministries to prove their early achievements in the first 100 days. -Bernama