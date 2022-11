KUALA LUMPUR: Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) was seen entering Istana Negara through Gate 1.

According to a report by NST , the caretaker prime minister arrived at 2.50pm

At Gate 2, Chief Secretary to the Government plate also seen entering the palace.

Earlier, Istana Negara has announced that the deadline for parties to present their coalition numbers and candidates for the prime minister’s post has been deferred to 2pm tomorrow.