Ismail Sabri gives assurance will discuss GE15 with Umno's 'Top Five'

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today gave an assurance that he would hold discussions with Umno's 'Top Five' on the dissolution of Parliament to pave the way for the 15th General Election (GE15).

The 'Top Five' refers to Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and the party's three vice presidents namely Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid and Ismail Sabri.

Ismail Sabri said after the discussions with the other four party leaders, he would bring the matter up for discussion in the Umno Supreme Council and the Cabinet before being presented to the King.

“If we (Umno) are confident of victory, we will not wait, not even a second to dissolve Parliament for GE15,“ he said to applause from Umno delegates eat the World Trade Centr(WTC) Kuala Lumpur here.

The Prime Minister said this in his winding up speech at the Umno General Assembly 2021 which ended today.

The issue of the dissolution of Parliament for GE15 was one of the issues raised by Umno delegates, including the three wings of the party, during the debates at the party's general assembly.

“I listened to the suggestions of the debaters on the dissolution of Parliament. I guarantee this big decision will be discussed with the party’s ‘Top Five’,“ said Ismail Sabri.

The Prime Minister added that to win GE15, Umno must be united.

“I announced on April 1 at a mosque we will close ranks and in Umno we must also join forces together with the party leadership. If we are united, InsyaAllah (God willing), GE15 victory will be in the hands of Umno,“ he said.

The current Parliament term expires in June 2023 and GE15 must be held by July that year.-Bernama