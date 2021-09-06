Ismail Sabri has seriously jeopardised the possibility of reaching pact: LKS

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri ismail Sabri Yaakob(pix) has jeopardised the possibility of government and the opposition reaching a confidence-supply-reform understanding in accordance with the decree of the Yang di Pertuan Agong.

Saying this, DAP leader Lim Kit Siang called it the latest serious misjudgement in a litany of mistakes that Ismail had made after becoming the ninth prime minister.

Lim asked Ismail whether he was going to disregard the decree of the Yang di Pertuan Agong in having a motion of confidence on him as prime minister when Parliament reconvenes on Sept 14

“The Yang di Pertuan Agong had decreed on August 18 that the new prime minister must seek a vote of confidence in Parliament as soon as possible to determine his legitimacy, that MPs should work together to focus on the Covid-19 response and economic recovery and that ‘the winner does not win everything while the loser does not lose everything’,” the Iskandar Puteri MP said in a statement today.