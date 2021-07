PETALING JAYA: Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) has been appointed deputy prime minister while Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein has been promoted to senior minister. He will take over Ismail’s security portfolio.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) today said Ismail’s appointment will help Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in managing the governing of the country and addressing the people’s needs amid the health and economic crises.

“The Yang di-Pertuan Agong has been informed of the two appointments which are effective immediately,” PMO said in a statement today.

“It is hoped that their appointments can increase the Perikatan Nasional government’s ability in facing the pandemic, strengthen unity among component parties and reinforce the PN government.”