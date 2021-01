KUALA LUMPUR: The government will implement the Movement Control Order (MCO) in two localities in Sarawak for 14 days starting on Tuesday (Feb 2), said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

He said that the localities were in the Song and Kapit districts, as both districts showed sharp increases in Covid-19 cases in the last 14 days, with high infection rates.

“The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed that there has been an increase in Covid-19 positive cases in the Song district, which was previously a green zone, with 93 cases recorded.

“While in Kapit district, from zero, there are now 31 positive cases. The standard operating procedure (SOP) of the MCO is the same as previously announced,” he said in a statement on the development of the MCO, here, today.

Ismail Sabri said that the government also agreed to implement the Enchanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in two localities in Johor, namely at the Simpang Renggam Prison and at the staff quarters in Kluang, Johor for 14 days until Feb 14.

He said that the implementation of the EMCO was made following a sharp increase in Covid-19 positive cases in the two areas.

“As of Jan 29, the MOH has conducted 198 screening tests and out of that number, 108 positive Covid-19 cases have been recorded involving 100 detainees, six staff and two close contacts.

“The EMCO SOP in this prison is also the same as previously announced, including that in and out movements and visits by family members are not allowed, to ensure that there is no transmission of infection to the community,” he said.

On the SOP compliance operation, he said that the Royal Malaysia Police arrested 578 individuals, with 525 compounded and 53 remanded yesterday.

Meanwhile, regarding border control through ‘Op Benteng’, he said that a total of 40 illegal immigrants were detained, while a land vehicle and a boat were seized. — Bernama