Ismail Sabri's position unaffected by Umno's decision not to extend MoU with PH: Annuar Musa

JOHOR BAHRU: Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s(pix) position as prime minister is not affected by Umno Supreme Council’s (MT) decision not to extend the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Transformation and Political Stability between the federal government and Pakatan Harapan (PH) after July 31, said Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

The Ketereh member of Parliament said up till now, the Prime Minister continued to receive support from the coalition government and the opposition bloc.

“The decision not to extend the MoU does not mean that the opposition cannot support the prime minister. Instead, the prime minister is no longer bound (by any agreement) and he can carry out his responsibilities including advising the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to dissolve Parliament.

“The absence of a written bond that does not allow the matter (dissolving Parliament) to be done shows the Umno Supreme Council’s wisdom in the matter, which gives more freedom to the prime minister,” he told reporters after visiting Veteran artiste Abd Rashid Yahaya, or fondly known as Mat Sentol at his home in Jalan Rajawali, Larkin, here today.

Last Thursday, the Umno MT in a meeting chaired by party president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi decided that the MoU will not be extended when it expires on July 31.

Annuar who is also Communications and Multimedia Minister said what was important now was that all quarters, including political parties, should be prepared to face the 15th General Election (GE15).

“We have to be prepared for the upcoming GE15...when will it (GE15) be held? we leave it to the prime minister to decide.

“There are many factors that need to be taken into account to dissolve (Parliament), including the party’s readiness as well as the situation in the country,” he said.-Bernama