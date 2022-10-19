Ismail Sabri the right choice for PM: Reezal Merican

TASEK GELUGOR: His vast experience of holding various ministerial portfolios makes Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob the best Prime Minister candidate for Malaysia, said Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican.

He said among the positions held by Ismail Sabri were Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, Minister of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry and Minister of Rural and Regional Development.

“This experience made the government under his leadership not driven on autopilot and he always ensured that the people are protected, including increasing subsidies,” he said while speaking at the Keluarga Malaysia Urban Community Strengthening programme which was officiated by the Prime Minister here today.

“To ensure that the people do not continue to be squeezed, Ismail Sabri intervened and for the first time, the subsidy rate by the government reached almost RM80 billion. I hope the people continue to support him to become Prime Minister after the 15th General Election (GE15),” he added.

He said Ismail Sabri as Prime Minister has succeeded in opening the country's borders and revitalising the country's economy, in addition to lowering the unemployment rate to 3.4 per cent from 5.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, various programmes implemented by the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) specifically for the well-being of Malaysian Families were highlighted by Ismail Sabri in his opening speech at the ceremony today.

For example, the Urban Community Sustainability Programme (PKKB) which aims to balance the effects of rapid development and urban communities, with a total of RM2.25 million has been approved by the government for its implementation in Peninsular Malaysia and will be expanded to Sabah and Sarawak.

The Urban Poverty Eradication Programme (PPKB) which covers other initiatives such as Urban Home Repairs Programme and the Urban Community Economic Empowerment Programme (PEKB) are continuous efforts by KPKT to improve the quality of life of low-income families living in the city.

For the Urban Home Repair Programme under PPKB, an allocation of RM6.5 million will be channelled specifically for Penang, which will benefit 435 recipients of housing assistance.

Meanwhile, PEKB is a programme carried out in the B40 community aimed at improving entrepreneurship and business skills. Thus far, a total of 249 PEKB participants have been successfully trained in Penang this year.

In addition, a total of 51726 units of People-Friendly Homes (RMR), introduced by Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB), have been successfully completed nationwide including 519 units in Penang.-Bernama