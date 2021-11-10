Ismail Sabri to meet Jokowi at Istana Bogor today

JAKARTA: Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob(pix) who is on a three-day official visit to Indonesia is scheduled to receive a ceremonial welcome at the Istana in Bogor, some 60 km from the capital city at about noon today.

The Malaysian Prime Minister in his Twitter update said: “I will be meeting Indonesian President Bapak Jokowi (Joko Widodo) to discuss several matters of interest to the people of Malaysia-Indonesia.”

He also indicated that “several Memoranda of Understanding and Agreements between both countries will be signed based on the close ties between the two neighbouring nations.

“In strengthening the defence industry, I will also pay a visit to a defence industry facility in Bandung.

This will be his first visit to Indonesia since sworn in as the country's ninth Prime Minister on August 21, 2021.

After the state banquet at the palace, the Malaysian prime minister will return to his hotel here to meet Indonesian captains of industry, before witnessing the signing of the memorandum of understandings in the evening.

He will also have a dialogue with Malaysian diaspora during dinner.

Throughout his visit Ismail Sabri will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, charge d’affaires of the Malaysian Embassy in Indonesia Adlan Mohd Shaffieq.

Ismail Sabri arrived in the Indonesian capital on Tuesday and the Malaysian delegation is staying at The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, at Mega Kuningan in Jakarta's central business district.-Bernama